Government Paper Yields Up Due to Rise in Budget Deficit and Financing Needs



The average yields of government paper are rising fast and the domestic currency has lost ground to the euro in the past month, while the GDP growth slowed down, the inflation went up and the current account and fiscal slippages worsened, as did the increase in public debt, amid international (...) Government Paper Yields Up Due to Rise in Budget Deficit and Financing Needs.