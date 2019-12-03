Use of Google services & products generates 4.3 bn lei in annual turnover for Romanian companies (report)



The use of Google services and products brings Romanian companies 4.3 billion lei in annual turnover, mainly through the use of Google Search and Google Ads, shows the report 'The impact of Google products in Romania' by British company Public First, presented on Tuesday at a conference in Bucharest. According to the survey, in the past five years the economic activity supported by Google Search and Google Ads has more than doubled in nominal terms. The data centralized in the report also shows that for each Internet user in Romania, the benefit of using Google Search, Maps and YouTube products is estimated at a monthly average of 130 lei. The amount was calculated using estimates of the time saved, facilitation of access to information, connections created, as well as data from surveys on the minimum amount the consumers believe they should receive in compensation if they lost access to each of these products. The survey also found that the Romanians save at least 23 hours per year using Google Search and three hours per year thanks to Google Maps. Public First estimates for Romania show that on average, each 'leu' spent in Google Ads generates 8 lei in profit for companies. According to the same estimates, the profits obtained by the Romanian companies from time savings and the productivity increase generated by the use of Google Search and G Suite amount to at least 14 billion lei annually. The "Google Impact in Romania" report was made using a set of methods to quantify the economic impact and the benefits of Google Search, YouTube, Android and other Google products. Public First ran public surveys with individuals and companies that use Google products on a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults and 200 managers from small, medium and large-sized companies in Romania. Also, 25 case studies on how companies and individuals from Romania's different regions and industries use Google products in their business were analyzed. Google Romania organizes on Tuesday the conference for the launch of the 'Google Economic Impact Report' at the event 'Grow with Google: Speeding up the development of the Digital Economy in Romania'. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

