Romania’s rate of disabled persons was 3.76 pct as of end-June



There were 833,131 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-June, of whom 97.88 percent (815,463) are in family care and / or live independently (not institutionalized), while 2.12 percent (17,668) live in residential social assistance public institutions for adults with disabilities (institutionalized), according to data provided by the National Authority for Disabled Persons (ANPD). As of end-June, women accounted for 53.07 percent of the total number of persons with disabilities. People aged over 50 represent 71.87 percent of the total number of adults with disabilities; 54.62 percent are aged between 18 and 64 years (418,584 persons) and 45.38 percent are over 65 years old (347,832 persons). People with severe disabilities represent 39.39 percent of the total (compared to 38.53 percent as of June 30, 2018), those with a significant disability account for 49.39 percent (as to 50.28 percent as of June 30, 2018), and those with moderate and minor disabilities 11.22 percent (11.19 percent as of June 30, 2018). The number of public social assistance institutions for adults with disabilities was 499 as of June 30, 2019 (compared to 489 as of June 30, 2018), of which: 435 residential (as to 426 on June 30, 2018) and 64 non-residential - day care facilities (as to 63 on June 30, 2018). Almost two thirds (59.77 percent) of the public residential institutions for adults with disabilities are care and assistance centers (28.28 percent) with 6,330 beneficiaries, and sheltered homes (31.49 percent) with 983 beneficiaries. The people who benefit by such facilities account for 41.39 percent of the total 17,668 persons in residential institutions. The existing 74 neuropsychiatric rehabilitation centers also serve a significant 6,247 number of people (35.36 percent). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Romania’s rate of disabled persons was 3.76 pct as of end-June.There were 833,131 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-June, of whom 97.88 percent (815,463) are in family care and / or live independently (not institutionalized), while 2.12 percent (17,668) live in residential social assistance public institutions for adults with disabilities (institutionalized), according to data provided by the National Authority for Disabled Persons (ANPD). As of end-June, women accounted for 53.07 percent of the total number of persons with disabilities. People aged over 50 represent 71.87 percent of the total number of adults with disabilities; 54.62 percent are aged between 18 and 64 years (418,584 persons) and 45.38 percent are over 65 years old (347,832 persons). People with severe disabilities represent 39.39 percent of the total (compared to 38.53 percent as of June 30, 2018), those with a significant disability account for 49.39 percent (as to 50.28 percent as of June 30, 2018), and those with moderate and minor disabilities 11.22 percent (11.19 percent as of June 30, 2018). The number of public social assistance institutions for adults with disabilities was 499 as of June 30, 2019 (compared to 489 as of June 30, 2018), of which: 435 residential (as to 426 on June 30, 2018) and 64 non-residential - day care facilities (as to 63 on June 30, 2018). Almost two thirds (59.77 percent) of the public residential institutions for adults with disabilities are care and assistance centers (28.28 percent) with 6,330 beneficiaries, and sheltered homes (31.49 percent) with 983 beneficiaries. The people who benefit by such facilities account for 41.39 percent of the total 17,668 persons in residential institutions. The existing 74 neuropsychiatric rehabilitation centers also serve a significant 6,247 number of people (35.36 percent). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: 5G technology needs to be approached in terms of national, NATO security AGERPRES special correspondent to Watford, the UK, Florentina Peia reports: President-elect Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that 5G technology needs to be approached not only in terms of national security, but also in terms of NATO security. "The matter has been addressed by some of the (...)



Antitrust Body Looks Into Transaction Of Globalworth Group In Logistics Sector In Romania Romania’s Competition Council is looking into an operation whereby Globalworth group, through Globalworth Holdings Cyprus Limited, and Alf Alf Mizzi & Sons Group, through Alf Mizzi & Sons Overseas Investment Limited, will jointly control the companies Southern Logistics SRL, Network Wide (...)



President Iohannis: We must establish together what are the threats facing NATO AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis has stated after the high-level meeting of NATO, on Wednesday, that it must be established the threats facing NATO, as well as who are the opponents, how NATO relates to the new powers. "We must establish (...)



President-elect Iohannis to take oath of office at Parliament solemn sitting on December 21 President-elect Klaus Iohannis will take the oath before a solemn joint sitting of Parliament on December 21, according to a joint decision of Parliament's Standing Bureaus on Wednesday. The sitting will start at 14:00hrs, EET, with the national anthem, according to the approved (...)



Carmistin Group Headed Towards EUR220M Turnover In 2019 Carmistin Group, established in 2000 by the Paraschiv family, one of the largest players on the agri-food market, expects a turnover of EUR220 million in 2019.



ForMin Aurescu to attend 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava on Thursday Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend in Bratislava on Thursday the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), occasion on which he will reconfirm Romania's key-objectives regarding the security and (...)



EduMin Anisie to make sure functional literacy receives proper attention Romania's Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday that next week she would hold a working meeting on functional literacy. "Next week I will hold a meeting with all those who want to actively participate in the decision-making, a working meeting on the matter of (...)

