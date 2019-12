KeysFin: Micro-Enterprises Are Most Affected by Outstanding Payments



Micro-enterprises in Romania register the most outstanding payments, making up 43% of the total, while large and small companies account for 20% each, according to KeysFin's annual survey on business conditions in Romania.