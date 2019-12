Hagag Acquires Office Building in Central Bucharest for EUR9M



Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, has acquired an office building in central Bucharest, at 21 Tudor Arghezi street, for over EUR9 million.