Adrian Goicea Named Chairman Of Transelectrica Supervisory Board



Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has appointed Adrian Goicea to the position of Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, whose mandate is valid until March 2020.