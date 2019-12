Antitrust Body Looks Into Walmark AS Takeover By Stada Arzneimittel AG



Romania's Competition Council on Tuesday said it is looking into a deal whereby Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG is acquiring Czech food supplements producer Walmark AS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]