December 3, 2019

Romania barely defeats Kazakhstan at 2019 World Women’s Handball Championship
Dec 3, 2019

Romania’s national women’s handball team managed an unexpectedly hard win against Kazakhstan, 22-20 (14-11), on Tuesday, in Kumamoto, in Group C of the 2019 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship. This was Romania’s second win at the worlds in Japan, after 29-25 against Senegal. For most of the first half, Romania had a maximum lead of six goals, 11-5 (19’), but at intermission the advantage dwindled to just three goals, 14-11. In a partial score in the second half, Kazakhstan won 9-8. Romania led 16-11 (34’), but the Kazakh side came close to a single goal, 16-15 (42’), doing the same thing toward the end, 21-20 (57’), when it even missed a tie (59’). In the end, Romania prevailed 22-20 over one of the weakest sides in the competition. Spain ranks first, with 6 points (+28), followed by Montenegro, 6 points (+14), Romania 4 points (-8), Hungary, 2 points (+19), Senegal, 0 points (-18), Kazakhstan, 0 points (-35). The first three ranked advance. Wednesday’s fixtures are Romania v. Montenegro, Kazakhstan v. Spain, and Hungary v. Senegal. Tuesday’s line-ups: Romania: Diana Ciuca, Denisa Dedu, Yuliya Dumanska - Aneta Udristioiu (3 goals), Laura Pristavita (1), Gabriela Perianu (2), Crina Pintea (5), Cristina Florica, Elena Dache (2), Anca Polocoser, Lorena Ostase , Sonia Seraficeanu (3), Madalina Zamfirescu (1), Ana Maria Iuganu (2), Patricia Vizitiu (3). Coach: Tomas Ryde. Kazakhstan: Iulia Poilova, Zhannat Aitenova, Tatyana Davydova - Mariya Sitnikova (1), Sevara Rejemetova (1), Marina Pikalova, Lunara Syzdykova, Valentina Sitnikova, Veronika Khardina (6), Irina Baranovskaya (5), Arailym Abdikhamit, Irina Alexandrova ( 2), Zhanerke Seitkassym, Tansholpan Jumadilova, Dana Abilda (5), Maria Pupchenkova. Coach: Berik Beknazarov. AGERPRES (RO-author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; RO - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

