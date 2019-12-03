Romania barely defeats Kazakhstan at 2019 World Women’s Handball Championship
Dec 3, 2019
Romania barely defeats Kazakhstan at 2019 World Women’s Handball Championship.
Romania’s national women’s handball team managed an unexpectedly hard win against Kazakhstan, 22-20 (14-11), on Tuesday, in Kumamoto, in Group C of the 2019 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship.
This was Romania’s second win at the worlds in Japan, after 29-25 against Senegal.
For most of the first half, Romania had a maximum lead of six goals, 11-5 (19’), but at intermission the advantage dwindled to just three goals, 14-11. In a partial score in the second half, Kazakhstan won 9-8. Romania led 16-11 (34’), but the Kazakh side came close to a single goal, 16-15 (42’), doing the same thing toward the end, 21-20 (57’), when it even missed a tie (59’). In the end, Romania prevailed 22-20 over one of the weakest sides in the competition.
Spain ranks first, with 6 points (+28), followed by Montenegro, 6 points (+14), Romania 4 points (-8), Hungary, 2 points (+19), Senegal, 0 points (-18), Kazakhstan, 0 points (-35). The first three ranked advance.
Wednesday’s fixtures are Romania v. Montenegro, Kazakhstan v. Spain, and Hungary v. Senegal.
Tuesday’s line-ups:
Romania: Diana Ciuca, Denisa Dedu, Yuliya Dumanska - Aneta Udristioiu (3 goals), Laura Pristavita (1), Gabriela Perianu (2), Crina Pintea (5), Cristina Florica, Elena Dache (2), Anca Polocoser, Lorena Ostase , Sonia Seraficeanu (3), Madalina Zamfirescu (1), Ana Maria Iuganu (2), Patricia Vizitiu (3). Coach: Tomas Ryde.
Kazakhstan: Iulia Poilova, Zhannat Aitenova, Tatyana Davydova - Mariya Sitnikova (1), Sevara Rejemetova (1), Marina Pikalova, Lunara Syzdykova, Valentina Sitnikova, Veronika Khardina (6), Irina Baranovskaya (5), Arailym Abdikhamit, Irina Alexandrova ( 2), Zhanerke Seitkassym, Tansholpan Jumadilova, Dana Abilda (5), Maria Pupchenkova. Coach: Berik Beknazarov. AGERPRES (RO-author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; RO - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
