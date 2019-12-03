Gov’t looking into increasing minimum wage



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has given assurances that the minimum wage will increase, saying nothing about the size of the increase, just that the government is looking into suggestions from trade unions and employers’ associations. "Sure, employers’ associations mostly support our proposal. As far as the unions are concerned, they came up with some proposals that we are looking into, but they will be rather the basis for further discussions we will conduct in the coming year to define the legal mechanism by which the minimum wage increase will be established. I have retained the desire of some to rely on forecasts for the coming year. Of course, many times the forecasts ... I can give you only one example: the 2019 budget was built on a forecast of economic growth of 5.5%, while in reality economic growth in 2019 will probably be around 4%," said Orban at the end of the launch event of an anniversary banknote "The Completion of the Great Union - Ion I.C. Bratianu." Asked if the minimum wage will increase on January 1, Orban replied: "It will increase. We are analysing and adding to our model the proposals that have been made especially by the trade union confederations, and we will make a decision as soon as possible." Orban said that there are many factors that influence the exchange rate of the local currency, the leu, against the single European currency, the euro. "It is known that December is a month in which consumption increases. We have an extremely wide trade deficit. Demand for imported commodities increases greatly in December, and that is why there is a very high demand for euros that puts a strain the leu-to-euro exchange rates," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Gov’t looking into increasing minimum wage.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has given assurances that the minimum wage will increase, saying nothing about the size of the increase, just that the government is looking into suggestions from trade unions and employers’ associations. "Sure, employers’ associations mostly support our proposal. As far as the unions are concerned, they came up with some proposals that we are looking into, but they will be rather the basis for further discussions we will conduct in the coming year to define the legal mechanism by which the minimum wage increase will be established. I have retained the desire of some to rely on forecasts for the coming year. Of course, many times the forecasts ... I can give you only one example: the 2019 budget was built on a forecast of economic growth of 5.5%, while in reality economic growth in 2019 will probably be around 4%," said Orban at the end of the launch event of an anniversary banknote "The Completion of the Great Union - Ion I.C. Bratianu." Asked if the minimum wage will increase on January 1, Orban replied: "It will increase. We are analysing and adding to our model the proposals that have been made especially by the trade union confederations, and we will make a decision as soon as possible." Orban said that there are many factors that influence the exchange rate of the local currency, the leu, against the single European currency, the euro. "It is known that December is a month in which consumption increases. We have an extremely wide trade deficit. Demand for imported commodities increases greatly in December, and that is why there is a very high demand for euros that puts a strain the leu-to-euro exchange rates," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: 5G technology needs to be approached in terms of national, NATO security AGERPRES special correspondent to Watford, the UK, Florentina Peia reports: President-elect Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that 5G technology needs to be approached not only in terms of national security, but also in terms of NATO security. "The matter has been addressed by some of the (...)



Antitrust Body Looks Into Transaction Of Globalworth Group In Logistics Sector In Romania Romania’s Competition Council is looking into an operation whereby Globalworth group, through Globalworth Holdings Cyprus Limited, and Alf Alf Mizzi & Sons Group, through Alf Mizzi & Sons Overseas Investment Limited, will jointly control the companies Southern Logistics SRL, Network Wide (...)



President Iohannis: We must establish together what are the threats facing NATO AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis has stated after the high-level meeting of NATO, on Wednesday, that it must be established the threats facing NATO, as well as who are the opponents, how NATO relates to the new powers. "We must establish (...)



President-elect Iohannis to take oath of office at Parliament solemn sitting on December 21 President-elect Klaus Iohannis will take the oath before a solemn joint sitting of Parliament on December 21, according to a joint decision of Parliament's Standing Bureaus on Wednesday. The sitting will start at 14:00hrs, EET, with the national anthem, according to the approved (...)



Carmistin Group Headed Towards EUR220M Turnover In 2019 Carmistin Group, established in 2000 by the Paraschiv family, one of the largest players on the agri-food market, expects a turnover of EUR220 million in 2019.



ForMin Aurescu to attend 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava on Thursday Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend in Bratislava on Thursday the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), occasion on which he will reconfirm Romania's key-objectives regarding the security and (...)



EduMin Anisie to make sure functional literacy receives proper attention Romania's Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday that next week she would hold a working meeting on functional literacy. "Next week I will hold a meeting with all those who want to actively participate in the decision-making, a working meeting on the matter of (...)

