The National Bank of Romania (BNR) put into circulation, in the numismatic issues dedicated to the Completion of the Great Union, a commemorative collector banknote dedicated to Ionel I.C. Bratianu in order to keep his memory alive, BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu has stated on Tuesday. "Returning at the helm of the Government in 1922 and having the full support of the royal family, Bratianu was concerned with accomplishing the legislative scaffolding, which the entire development of inter-war Romania was subsequently built on. Between 1922 and 1926, there were adopted the new Constitution, the Law of Mines, the Law regarding the trade of economic goods of the state, the Energy Law, the Law of Water Regime. To these, other normative acts of particular importance in the development of the state add up: the Law on administrative unification, the Law on primary education, the Electoral Law. He suddenly died, at end-November 1927, when he was at the helm of the Government. Fierce patriot, intransigent in major political matters, a man of historic decisions, Ionel I.C. Bratianu is included in the gallery of distinguished Romanians. Precisely because of that, in order to keep his memory alive, the National Bank of Romania releases in the Completion of the Great Union numismatic issues an anniversary banknote which is dedicated to him," Mugur Isarescu stated. He said that the former politician wasn't very chatty, but his words had meaning. In this regard, Isarescu read a quote of Ionel I.C. Bratianu Moreover, the Governor also brought to mind that last year, the BNR released an anniversary banknote dedicated to King Ferdinand and Queen Marie, whose names are indissolubly connected to the accomplishment of Greater Romania and, this year, the bank puts into circulation, for numismatic purposes, a gold coin dedicated to The History of Gold - the lei 50 coin bearing the year 1922, dedicated to the coronation in Alba Iulia. "This way, we symbolically managed to bring back in the public consciousness, in our way, through our issues, those whom we owe the Greater Union and the building of the unitary national state," the BNR Governor added. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

