Romania PM Assures 2020 State Budget Will Be Ready By 15 December Deadline



Romanian PM Ludovic Orban on Tuesday gave assurances the country's 2020 state budget will be ready until the December 15 deadline, saying it should be adopted in Parliament until the end of the year.