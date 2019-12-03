CBRE Romania Discusses Moving Its HQ To One Tower Project In Bucharest As Of 2021



Real estate consulting company CBRE Romania discusses moving its headquarters to One Tower office space project in Bucharest’s Floreasca area, developed by One United Properties, a company founded and held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu. Thus, CBRE would become the first company to (...) CBRE Romania Discusses Moving Its HQ To One Tower Project In Bucharest As Of 2021.Real estate consulting company CBRE Romania discusses moving its headquarters to One Tower office space project in Bucharest’s Floreasca area, developed by One United Properties, a company founded and held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu. Thus, CBRE would become the first company to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]