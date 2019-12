Rothschild, Lazard and STJ Compete for Hidroelectrica Equity Adviser Position



Electricity generation company Hidroelectrica valued at EUR4.3 billion seeks to hire an international consultant to prepare it for the stock sale and listing process. Rothschild, Lazard and STJ Compete for Hidroelectrica Equity Adviser Position.