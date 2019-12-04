Change of Leader, Insolvencies, New Brands on EUR4B DIY Market in Past Decade



Brand changes, deals, rise to the top, expansion, insolvencies – these are some of the trends of the past decade on the local market of construction materials and home décor distribution. The DIY retail, an industry of about EUR4 billion a year, has undergone several changes in the past (...) Change of Leader, Insolvencies, New Brands on EUR4B DIY Market in Past Decade.Brand changes, deals, rise to the top, expansion, insolvencies – these are some of the trends of the past decade on the local market of construction materials and home décor distribution. The DIY retail, an industry of about EUR4 billion a year, has undergone several changes in the past (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]