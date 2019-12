​Children reportedly raped in online shows for foreigners



Some 15 people are suspect of having engaged in sexual acts with their own children and and providing the resulting footage to American citizens through an online application. Prosecutors from Romania's key body dealing with organised crime DIICOT raided locations in Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Galati, Ialomita, Olt, Prahova and Iasi and confiscated telecom and data storage units. [Read the article in HotNews]