ANIS: Romanian IT Market To Reach Nearly EUR6B in 2019



Romania's software and IT services sector will reach a turnover of EUR5.9 billion by the end of 2019 and exports account for nearly 80%, a study by the Romanian Employers Association in the Software Industry (ANIS) showed Wednesday.