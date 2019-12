Bucharest Stock Exchange at 12-Year Peak Despite State of Economy



The Bucharest Stock Exchange is going through its best time since the fall of 2007 despite the concern surrounding the Romanian economy, which shows the good financial results of the listed companies, which should translate into higher dividends in 2020, offset the other risks, especially the (...) Bucharest Stock Exchange at 12-Year Peak Despite State of Economy.The Bucharest Stock Exchange is going through its best time since the fall of 2007 despite the concern surrounding the Romanian economy, which shows the good financial results of the listed companies, which should translate into higher dividends in 2020, offset the other risks, especially the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]