More than half of vegetable pâté type products have seven or even more additives, according to a study conducted by InfoCons, a release of the organization shows. InfoCons mentions that it has conducted a comparative study regarding the evolution of vegetable pâté type products, on the basis of studies in 2011, 2015, 2016, and 2018. From the point of view of food additives, they were constantly present in a considerable quantity in studied products. Thus, more than 50 pct of the products studied presented seven or more additives in the period of the studies of 2015, 2016 and 2018. According to InfoCons, 7 additives were present, on average, in the study of 2015 and even 10 in 2016. For the study of 2018, the average went down to 8 additives for the products studied. Fifteen is the highest number of food additives in a single product, found in the 2016 study, and four products had no food additives in their composition, two of them being studied in 2011, and the other 2 in 2015. "The most common food additives were: 76.62 pct is the percentage of products in which caragenan (E407) was found; 74.02 is the percentage of products that contained polyphospates (E452); 67.53 pct is the percentage of products in which monosodium glutamate (E621) was found; 50.64 pct is the percentage of products in which sodium ascorbate (E301) was found; 49.35 pct is the percentage of products that contained carmine (E120)," InfoCons mentions. According to the organization, the most different types of additives, namely 28, were found in the products in the 2016 study. This number decreased by 35.72 pct in the 2018 study. "We are European citizens and we have rights! Unfortunately, the quality of agrifood products and not only, does not live up to the standards of Western Europe, which can be seen in our state of health," said Sorin Mierlea, President of InfoCons. InfoCons (www.infocons.ro) - the National Association for Consumer Protection is the only organization in Romania with full rights in Consumers International.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

