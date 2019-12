Insolvent Romcab Targu Mures Posts 53% Higher Revenue, Of RON318M, In Jan-Sept 2019



Romanian insolvent cable maker Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) ended the first nine months of 2019 with total revenue of RON318.4 million, up 53% on the year, while its loss shrank from RON269 million to RON102 million, as per the company's quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]