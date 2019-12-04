PM Orban, EBRD agree on close collaboration leading to investment projects, technical assistance



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban wants the closest possible collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that would lead to investment projects and technical assistance in areas such as transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare, as well as construction. According to a governmental press statement, Orban welcomed an EBRD delegation at the Government House on Wednesday, led by Charlotte Ruhe, managing director for Central and Eastern Europe, to present the new country strategy of the bank for 2020 - 2025. Discussed at the meeting were issues relevant to EBRD activity in Romania, in direct connection with the priorities set out in the new country strategy: promoting investment in sustainable infrastructure and regional development, supporting productivity through corporate expansion and innovation, extending the financial intermediation process and developing capital markets. The two sides agreed on a number of priority areas to contribute to the development of the Romanian economy, such as promoting good governance and floating on the stock exchange state-owned enterprises, public-private partnership projects in the field of transport and municipal infrastructure - including urban transport and mobility, gas and electricity transmission networks, water supply, energy efficiency, green buildings, hospitals - as well as support of the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises, technical assistance and co-financing in order to better absorb the European funds. Also at the Government House, the EBRD delegation had a meeting with Transport Minister Lucian Bode, Health Minister Victor Costache, and with other officials from the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, the Ministry of Public Finance, the Ministry of European Funds and the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration, to discuss a list of priority projects in each field. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) PM Orban, EBRD agree on close collaboration leading to investment projects, technical assistance.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban wants the closest possible collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that would lead to investment projects and technical assistance in areas such as transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare, as well as construction. According to a governmental press statement, Orban welcomed an EBRD delegation at the Government House on Wednesday, led by Charlotte Ruhe, managing director for Central and Eastern Europe, to present the new country strategy of the bank for 2020 - 2025. Discussed at the meeting were issues relevant to EBRD activity in Romania, in direct connection with the priorities set out in the new country strategy: promoting investment in sustainable infrastructure and regional development, supporting productivity through corporate expansion and innovation, extending the financial intermediation process and developing capital markets. The two sides agreed on a number of priority areas to contribute to the development of the Romanian economy, such as promoting good governance and floating on the stock exchange state-owned enterprises, public-private partnership projects in the field of transport and municipal infrastructure - including urban transport and mobility, gas and electricity transmission networks, water supply, energy efficiency, green buildings, hospitals - as well as support of the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises, technical assistance and co-financing in order to better absorb the European funds. Also at the Government House, the EBRD delegation had a meeting with Transport Minister Lucian Bode, Health Minister Victor Costache, and with other officials from the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, the Ministry of Public Finance, the Ministry of European Funds and the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration, to discuss a list of priority projects in each field. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Ludovic Orban: We'll Request RON1.5B in Additional Dividends from State-Run Companies The Finance Ministry will request about 1.5 billion lei (EUR314 million) worth of dividends from the state-run companies but does not know whether they will make the payments this year or in 2020, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Ziarul Financiar in a phone (...)



Gov't senior Danca: We apply current Pension Law, with increase of pension point by 40pct as of September The current Pension Law, which also provides for a 40 percent increase in the pension point from September 1, 2020, will not be amended, said Wednesday evening, the head of the the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca. According to him, all the salary rights of the budgetary system (...)



Polish egoism and I3M. Romania must get out of the Warsaw trap By Constantin Radut At the end of November, the conference "Region's needs and the role of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund" was held in Bucharest, in total anonymity. The organizers were the two founding members of the Investment Fund, respectively, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) (...)



PM Orban: Next year we will work on a better pensions law Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that next year there will be created work teams to draft a better pensions law. Asked if the Executive will have a new pensions law, in the context in which a normative act comes into force next year, PM Orban said the governing programme does (...)



Benvenuti Opens Enzo Bertini Store In Shopping Center Vivo! Cluj Footwear retailer Benvenuti, owned by entrepreneur Dan Pavel, has opened a new Enzo Bertini store, a multibrand shoe store covering 141 square meters, within Vivo! Cluj shopping center, held by Austria's real estate developer (...)



PM Orban to tackle fuel excise duty with European Commission Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that members of his cabinet would have talks with the European Commission on excise duty on fuel. Asked about the fact that after the Chamber of Deputies passed an amendment the excise duty on fuel in Romania fell below the minimum imposed at (...)



Wizz Air Expands Bucharest Base Fleet With New Airbus A321; Launches Routes To Prague And Sevilla Low-cost airline Wizz Air, leader on the local market and the company with the largest growth in Central and Eastern Europe, announced Wednesday it was expanding the fleet at its base in Bucharest with an Airbus A321, reaching 13 (...)

