President-elect Iohannis to take oath of office at Parliament solemn sitting on December 21



President-elect Klaus Iohannis will take the oath before a solemn joint sitting of Parliament on December 21, according to a joint decision of Parliament’s Standing Bureaus on Wednesday. The sitting will start at 14:00hrs, EET, with the national anthem, according to the approved ceremonial. Opening the ceremony will be Chairman of the Constitutional Court Valer Dorneanu, who will read out the decision regarding the validation of the election of the President of Romania. Iohannis is due to read out the oath of office, and then the chair of the sitting will read out Parliament’s statement on the oath-taking. Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church will bless the inauguration of the President of Romania. The ceremony will end with Iohannis delivering a message to both chambers of Parliament. According to the approved memorandum, invited to attend the ceremony are Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, ministers, judges of the Constitutional Court, former heads of state Ion Iliescu, Emil Constantinescu and Traian Basescu, Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu, church leaders. Also invited are Chairwoman of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation Corina Corbu; Chairman of the Romanian Academy Ioan Aurel Pop; Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu; Attorney General Bogdan Licu; the heads of the Protection and Guard Service (SPP), the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE); Chairman of the Court of Auditors Mihai Busuioc; Chairperson of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Lia Savonea; Chairman of the Legislative Council Dragos Iliescu; Ombudsperson Renate Weber; Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu; Chairman of the National Council Against Discrimination(CNCD) Asztalos Csaba Ferenc; Chairman of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin Mituletu-Buica; Chairman of the Fiscal Council Daniel Daianu; Chairman of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Dumitru Chirita, and Chairman of the National Authority for Management and Regulation of Communications (ANCOM) Sorin Grindeanu; European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean; the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, as well as Chair of the National Audio-Visual Council (CNA) Monica Gubernat; CEO of the National Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) Doina Gradea, and CEO of the National Radio Broadcasting Corporation (SRR) Georgicia Severin; Director General of the AGERPRES National News Agency Claudia Nicolae. 