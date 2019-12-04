EduMin Anisie to make sure functional literacy receives proper attention



Romania’s Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday that next week she would hold a working meeting on functional literacy. "Next week I will hold a meeting with all those who want to actively participate in the decision-making, a working meeting on the matter of functional literacy, exactly what PISA [Programme for International Student Assessment] tests measure. And so we focus responsibly on the concrete measures to bridge the gap between rural and urban literacy, between the theoretical and the technological aspects. As regards the preparation of the curriculum plans that we have to make in a very short time, I will make sure that integrated learning that has to do with daily life receives proper attention,’ said Anisie. According to the official, the results of the PISA 2018 test show that the teaching / assessment mode could not be transformed so that the Romanian children have the ability to adapt, solve and understand any life situation using acquired knowledge. "Although there have been such results in previous assessments, the Ministry of Education has not done anything for the preparatory assessments of the second, fourth and sixth grades to be accepted, understood and especially used by children, parents and teachers. At the same time, the Ministry of Education did not approach in any way practical learning and transdisciplinary approaches, which in fact are what PISA assesses; all it did was posting on its website a training booklet. It is clear that many of the educational players have not seen this booklet, do not know what is in it, and in this way the system has failed to react the way it should," said Anisie. In her opinion, the introduction of the master’s degree in didactics is a priority that cannot be delayed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; RO - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) EduMin Anisie to make sure functional literacy receives proper attention.Romania’s Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday that next week she would hold a working meeting on functional literacy. "Next week I will hold a meeting with all those who want to actively participate in the decision-making, a working meeting on the matter of functional literacy, exactly what PISA [Programme for International Student Assessment] tests measure. And so we focus responsibly on the concrete measures to bridge the gap between rural and urban literacy, between the theoretical and the technological aspects. As regards the preparation of the curriculum plans that we have to make in a very short time, I will make sure that integrated learning that has to do with daily life receives proper attention,’ said Anisie. According to the official, the results of the PISA 2018 test show that the teaching / assessment mode could not be transformed so that the Romanian children have the ability to adapt, solve and understand any life situation using acquired knowledge. "Although there have been such results in previous assessments, the Ministry of Education has not done anything for the preparatory assessments of the second, fourth and sixth grades to be accepted, understood and especially used by children, parents and teachers. At the same time, the Ministry of Education did not approach in any way practical learning and transdisciplinary approaches, which in fact are what PISA assesses; all it did was posting on its website a training booklet. It is clear that many of the educational players have not seen this booklet, do not know what is in it, and in this way the system has failed to react the way it should," said Anisie. In her opinion, the introduction of the master’s degree in didactics is a priority that cannot be delayed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; RO - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Ludovic Orban: We'll Request RON1.5B in Additional Dividends from State-Run Companies The Finance Ministry will request about 1.5 billion lei (EUR314 million) worth of dividends from the state-run companies but does not know whether they will make the payments this year or in 2020, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Ziarul Financiar in a phone (...)



Gov't senior Danca: We apply current Pension Law, with increase of pension point by 40pct as of September The current Pension Law, which also provides for a 40 percent increase in the pension point from September 1, 2020, will not be amended, said Wednesday evening, the head of the the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca. According to him, all the salary rights of the budgetary system (...)



Polish egoism and I3M. Romania must get out of the Warsaw trap By Constantin Radut At the end of November, the conference "Region's needs and the role of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund" was held in Bucharest, in total anonymity. The organizers were the two founding members of the Investment Fund, respectively, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) (...)



PM Orban: Next year we will work on a better pensions law Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that next year there will be created work teams to draft a better pensions law. Asked if the Executive will have a new pensions law, in the context in which a normative act comes into force next year, PM Orban said the governing programme does (...)



Benvenuti Opens Enzo Bertini Store In Shopping Center Vivo! Cluj Footwear retailer Benvenuti, owned by entrepreneur Dan Pavel, has opened a new Enzo Bertini store, a multibrand shoe store covering 141 square meters, within Vivo! Cluj shopping center, held by Austria's real estate developer (...)



PM Orban to tackle fuel excise duty with European Commission Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that members of his cabinet would have talks with the European Commission on excise duty on fuel. Asked about the fact that after the Chamber of Deputies passed an amendment the excise duty on fuel in Romania fell below the minimum imposed at (...)



Wizz Air Expands Bucharest Base Fleet With New Airbus A321; Launches Routes To Prague And Sevilla Low-cost airline Wizz Air, leader on the local market and the company with the largest growth in Central and Eastern Europe, announced Wednesday it was expanding the fleet at its base in Bucharest with an Airbus A321, reaching 13 (...)

