AGERPRES special correspondent to Watford, the UK, Florentina Peia reports: President-elect Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that 5G technology needs to be approached not only in terms of national security, but also in terms of NATO security. "The matter has been addressed by some of the participants in the conversation and it is becoming increasingly clearer that we need to link the approach to 5G technology in terms of national security as well, therefore, implicitly, in terms of NATO security. This is a process that is not finalised by a decision, but the fact that the discussion is always resumed shows that this concern exists and it is a real one. Once we have introduced 5G, the matter becomes vital, because 5G does not mean more efficient telephony or a better smartphone; 5G is designed to fit into all spheres of daily life, nation’s life, communication between citizens and institutions, among institutions, in the end, among things as well. It is what is called the Internet of Things. Therefore, the impact will obviously be on national security and we have to take these things into account," said Iohannis after a NATO summit in Watford. At the same time, he pointed out that there is openness from NATO to the importance of the Black Sea to the organisation. "There is the NATO Strategy for the Black Sea area and it is still being worked on. And today, we reiterated the importance of the Black Sea region to the whole NATO," Iohannis said. He added that the approach towards Russia has remained unchanged. "We do not see why we should change this approach now. Surely, some have stressed the need for better communication with Russia, but NATO’s approach is exactly the same we have had so far, an approach that consolidates the Eastern Flank; this way, obviously, a feeling of security and NATO security guarantee to its members on the Eastern Flank can be provided," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) President Iohannis: 5G technology needs to be approached in terms of national, NATO security.AGERPRES special correspondent to Watford, the UK, Florentina Peia reports: President-elect Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that 5G technology needs to be approached not only in terms of national security, but also in terms of NATO security. "The matter has been addressed by some of the participants in the conversation and it is becoming increasingly clearer that we need to link the approach to 5G technology in terms of national security as well, therefore, implicitly, in terms of NATO security. This is a process that is not finalised by a decision, but the fact that the discussion is always resumed shows that this concern exists and it is a real one. Once we have introduced 5G, the matter becomes vital, because 5G does not mean more efficient telephony or a better smartphone; 5G is designed to fit into all spheres of daily life, nation’s life, communication between citizens and institutions, among institutions, in the end, among things as well. It is what is called the Internet of Things. Therefore, the impact will obviously be on national security and we have to take these things into account," said Iohannis after a NATO summit in Watford. At the same time, he pointed out that there is openness from NATO to the importance of the Black Sea to the organisation. "There is the NATO Strategy for the Black Sea area and it is still being worked on. And today, we reiterated the importance of the Black Sea region to the whole NATO," Iohannis said. He added that the approach towards Russia has remained unchanged. "We do not see why we should change this approach now. Surely, some have stressed the need for better communication with Russia, but NATO’s approach is exactly the same we have had so far, an approach that consolidates the Eastern Flank; this way, obviously, a feeling of security and NATO security guarantee to its members on the Eastern Flank can be provided," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

