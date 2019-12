Wizz Air Expands Bucharest Base Fleet With New Airbus A321; Launches Routes To Prague And Sevilla



Low-cost airline Wizz Air, leader on the local market and the company with the largest growth in Central and Eastern Europe, announced Wednesday it was expanding the fleet at its base in Bucharest with an Airbus A321, reaching 13 aircraft.