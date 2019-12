Polish egoism and I3M. Romania must get out of the Warsaw trap



By Constantin Radut At the end of November, the conference "Region's needs and the role of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund" was held in Bucharest, in total anonymity. The organizers were the two founding members of the Investment Fund, respectively, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) (...) Polish egoism and I3M. Romania must get out of the Warsaw trap.By Constantin Radut At the end of November, the conference "Region's needs and the role of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund" was held in Bucharest, in total anonymity. The organizers were the two founding members of the Investment Fund, respectively, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]