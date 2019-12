PM Ludovic Orban: We’ll Request RON1.5B in Additional Dividends from State-Run Companies



The Finance Ministry will request about 1.5 billion lei (EUR314 million) worth of dividends from the state-run companies but does not know whether they will make the payments this year or in 2020, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Ziarul Financiar in a phone (...)