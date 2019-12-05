Gov’t senior Danca: We apply current Pension Law, with increase of pension point by 40pct as of September



The current Pension Law, which also provides for a 40 percent increase in the pension point from September 1, 2020, will not be amended, said Wednesday evening, the head of the the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Ionel Danca. According to him, all the salary rights of the budgetary system employees, but also the pension rights granted under the normative acts in force will be maintained. "I go back to the government programme where it very clearly says that the payment of the legal wage rights in force, as well as the pension rights is guaranteed according to the legal provisions in effect. So, yes, the answer is categorical, we apply the Pension Law in the current formula, which provides for the increase of the pension point by 40 percent as of September. I have always supported the increase of the purchasing power, of the income for all Romanians, whether they are in the public system, the private economy system or retired. This is a promise that we have decided to respect," Danca told private broadcaster Romania TV. He rejected the information according to which the National Liberal party (PNL) would intend to initiate a draft piece of legislation that would provide for the amendment of the Pension Law, so that the 40 percent increase of the pension point would not be granted.AGERPRES(RO-author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Gov’t senior Danca: We apply current Pension Law, with increase of pension point by 40pct as of September.The current Pension Law, which also provides for a 40 percent increase in the pension point from September 1, 2020, will not be amended, said Wednesday evening, the head of the the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Ionel Danca. According to him, all the salary rights of the budgetary system employees, but also the pension rights granted under the normative acts in force will be maintained. "I go back to the government programme where it very clearly says that the payment of the legal wage rights in force, as well as the pension rights is guaranteed according to the legal provisions in effect. So, yes, the answer is categorical, we apply the Pension Law in the current formula, which provides for the increase of the pension point by 40 percent as of September. I have always supported the increase of the purchasing power, of the income for all Romanians, whether they are in the public system, the private economy system or retired. This is a promise that we have decided to respect," Danca told private broadcaster Romania TV. He rejected the information according to which the National Liberal party (PNL) would intend to initiate a draft piece of legislation that would provide for the amendment of the Pension Law, so that the 40 percent increase of the pension point would not be granted.AGERPRES(RO-author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UB's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project The Bucharest University's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the 'ReStart - for quality journalism' project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian (...)



Ambassador Ramis says Commandant Birot patrolling Black Sea highlights France's solidarity with allies French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said Friday in Constanta Port that the stop-over in Romania of the Commandant Birot French maritime patrol vessel, deployed in the Black Sea, represents an opportunity for joint exercises between the navies of the two countries, while highlighting (...)



Cinema One Laserplex Opens Cinema in Aushopping Satu Mare Romanian cinema operator Cinema One Laserplex has opened a cinema in the Aushopping Satu Mare shopping center developed by Ceetrus (formerly Immochan).



ECHR postpones issuing resolution critical of Romania's penitentiary system Romania's Ministry of Justice has said that after Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu participated in intense debates in Strasbourg on the execution of judgements of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Committee of Ministers decided to postpone issuing a resolution critical of (...)



Romania defeat Hungary in nail-baiter, advance to main round of women's handball world championship Romania's women's national handball team scored a dramatic 28-27 (10-16) win over Hungary in a Group C match at the 2019 World Women's Handball Championship in Japan, advancing to the main round of the competition Romania snatched out their victory in the last seconds, (...)



Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14.



Romania Govt considering ban on wood exports outside of EU as president speaks up on deforestation The Romanian government is considering a possible ban on log exports to countries outside of the EU, Environment minister Costel Alexe has told news channel Digi24. His statement comes after President Klaus Iohannis was quoted on Thursday as saying he was woried about the proportions of wood (...)

