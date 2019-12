Parliament Passes Bill Eliminating Fuel, Part-Time Contracts Overtaxes



Romania’s Lower Chamber adopted on Wednesday, as a deciding body, a bill which eliminates overtaxes for fuel and part-time contracts from the country’s Tax Code. Parliament Passes Bill Eliminating Fuel, Part-Time Contracts Overtaxes.Romania’s Lower Chamber adopted on Wednesday, as a deciding body, a bill which eliminates overtaxes for fuel and part-time contracts from the country’s Tax Code. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]