Top 50 Companies by Growth Rate in Romania Saw 9,500% Growth in 2014-2018



The top 50 companies in Romania's economy by business growth rate in the past five years posted 14.4 billion lei (EUR3 billion) revenue together last year, an increase of 9,500% compared with 2014. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]