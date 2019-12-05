Official statistics: Ten-month retail trade turnover 7.1 pct up YoY



Romania's retail trade turnover in the first ten months of 2019 was 7.1 percent up from the same period of the year before, against the backdrop of the growth seen by sales of non-foods, food, and fuels, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Thursday. "The volume of retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January - October, expressed as unadjusted series, increased 7.1 percent YoY due to the increase in sales of non-foods (+ 8.5 percent), automotive fuel sales in specialized stores (+ 7.2 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.4 percent). As workday and seasonally adjusted series, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) between January 1 - October 31, 2019 was 7.1 percent up YoY due to the increase in sales of non-foods (+ 8.8 percent), the retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+ 7.2 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.1 percent)," INS said. (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)