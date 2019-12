Mulberry Development Starts Work on Radisson Blu Hotel in Timisoara



Mulberry Development, owned by local entrepreneur Ovidiu Sandor, has secured a building permit and will start work on a Radisson Blu hotel in the ISHO mixed-use development in Timisoara, western Romania.