Colliers: Romanian Real Estate Investment Volume Seen at EUR700M in 2019, Lowest in 6 Years



Real estate investment volumes in Romania stood below EUR500 million in the first nine months, similar to last year, as some deals have been postponed for 2020, as it seen reaching EUR600-700 million this year, the lowest level in six (...) Colliers: Romanian Real Estate Investment Volume Seen at EUR700M in 2019, Lowest in 6 Years.Real estate investment volumes in Romania stood below EUR500 million in the first nine months, similar to last year, as some deals have been postponed for 2020, as it seen reaching EUR600-700 million this year, the lowest level in six (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]