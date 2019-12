Eurostat: Romania’s GDP Grows 0.6% On Quarter In 3Q/2019



Romania's economy grew 0.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of the previous year, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]