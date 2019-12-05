PM Orban set to pass bill on Friday under which gov’t to take responsibility



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he intends to adopt, at a government meeting on Friday, a bill under which the Government takes responsibility for passage of pieces of legislation. "My aim is at the [Government] meeting on Friday we will adopt a bill under which we take responsibility, so that we may fit into the schedule of responsibility taking. Also, if the bill on budgetary ceilings is ready, we will take responsibility for it next week, so that, later on, we can come up with the law on the national budget," said Orban. He mentioned that, next week, the Government will have at least a responsibility taking for changes to justice legislation. "The amendments to Ordinance 114 are being drawn up; it still needs a mechanism for consulting the business community, the trade union confederations, the social partners, in particular, a consultation of public entities, such as the National Energy Regulatory Authority, and we will decide on the time when we are ready to commit our responsibility. (...) Our goal is to complete the bill as soon as possible, so that we can stand before Parliament," said Orban. Asked if 60,000 public servants will be made redundant in 2020 to cut government spending, Orban replied: "There will be optimizations, efficiencies in the operation of public institutions, which will probably lead to, not to say firings, but a downsizing of the administrative apparatus, of ministries and other authorities. I cannot give you an estimate of the number of such employees. " Orban attended an award ceremony of the Quality Trophy of the Romanian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) PM Orban set to pass bill on Friday under which gov’t to take responsibility.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he intends to adopt, at a government meeting on Friday, a bill under which the Government takes responsibility for passage of pieces of legislation. "My aim is at the [Government] meeting on Friday we will adopt a bill under which we take responsibility, so that we may fit into the schedule of responsibility taking. Also, if the bill on budgetary ceilings is ready, we will take responsibility for it next week, so that, later on, we can come up with the law on the national budget," said Orban. He mentioned that, next week, the Government will have at least a responsibility taking for changes to justice legislation. "The amendments to Ordinance 114 are being drawn up; it still needs a mechanism for consulting the business community, the trade union confederations, the social partners, in particular, a consultation of public entities, such as the National Energy Regulatory Authority, and we will decide on the time when we are ready to commit our responsibility. (...) Our goal is to complete the bill as soon as possible, so that we can stand before Parliament," said Orban. Asked if 60,000 public servants will be made redundant in 2020 to cut government spending, Orban replied: "There will be optimizations, efficiencies in the operation of public institutions, which will probably lead to, not to say firings, but a downsizing of the administrative apparatus, of ministries and other authorities. I cannot give you an estimate of the number of such employees. " Orban attended an award ceremony of the Quality Trophy of the Romanian Association of Construction Entrepreneurs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UB's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project The Bucharest University's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the 'ReStart - for quality journalism' project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian (...)



Ambassador Ramis says Commandant Birot patrolling Black Sea highlights France's solidarity with allies French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said Friday in Constanta Port that the stop-over in Romania of the Commandant Birot French maritime patrol vessel, deployed in the Black Sea, represents an opportunity for joint exercises between the navies of the two countries, while highlighting (...)



Cinema One Laserplex Opens Cinema in Aushopping Satu Mare Romanian cinema operator Cinema One Laserplex has opened a cinema in the Aushopping Satu Mare shopping center developed by Ceetrus (formerly Immochan).



ECHR postpones issuing resolution critical of Romania's penitentiary system Romania's Ministry of Justice has said that after Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu participated in intense debates in Strasbourg on the execution of judgements of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Committee of Ministers decided to postpone issuing a resolution critical of (...)



Romania defeat Hungary in nail-baiter, advance to main round of women's handball world championship Romania's women's national handball team scored a dramatic 28-27 (10-16) win over Hungary in a Group C match at the 2019 World Women's Handball Championship in Japan, advancing to the main round of the competition Romania snatched out their victory in the last seconds, (...)



Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14.



Romania Govt considering ban on wood exports outside of EU as president speaks up on deforestation The Romanian government is considering a possible ban on log exports to countries outside of the EU, Environment minister Costel Alexe has told news channel Digi24. His statement comes after President Klaus Iohannis was quoted on Thursday as saying he was woried about the proportions of wood (...)

