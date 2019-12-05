President Iohannis says much to tell ambassadors as domestic political climate improves



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, before meeting EU ambassadors accredited in Bucharest, that he has a lot to tell them, given that the political climate in Romania has greatly improved, and the approaches of the local politicians have returned to a clear European path. "I have a traditional meeting with the ambassadors of the countries of the European Union, a meeting organised by the Finnish Presidency. It is a rather informal discussion, a useful exchange of ideas given that the political climate in Romania has changed a lot for the better, and our approaches have come back to a clear European path. I have a lot to tell the ambassadors and I look forward to their questions," said Iohannis. Discussed as a matter of priority during the meeting organised by the Embassy of Finland, the country that currently holds the six-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will be items on the agenda of the European Council summit of December 12-13, such as combating climate change; the future budget of the European Union; the euro area; the European Union's external relations and developments in the process of the United Kingdom withdrawing from the EU. Iohannis is expected to underscore the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion in the European Union in order to identify common solutions for the challenges that the Union faces, whether it is negotiating the future budget, combating climate change or ensuring European security. At the same time, Iohannis will highlight the major principles that will guide Romania's action at European level: the need to avoid divisions between the member states, more convergence and equity, bringing the Union closer to its citizens. Last but not least, Iohannis will say that going forward the priorities included in the European Union's Strategic Agenda for 2019-2024, upon which the European leaders have agreed, will have to be put into practice. On the future EU budget, Iohannis will show why it is essential to reach an agreement on a balanced future budget that meets both the new priorities of the Union and the need for appropriate funding for traditional policies such as cohesion and the common agricultural policy. AGERPRES (RO- author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

