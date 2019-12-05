Romanian PM Orban says simple way of life helped him live on little more than 500 Eur/month last year
Dec 5, 2019
Romanian PM Orban says simple way of life helped him live on little more than 500 Eur/month last year.
New, Liberal Romanian PM Ludovic Orban claimed on Thursday he was a "simple man" with an "austere" living to explain how he managed to live on little more than 3,000 lei (some 650 euro ) per month last year, while his wife did not state any income at all. He made the statement after the figures appeared in the wealth statement he has submitted.
