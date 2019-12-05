Disputed prosecutor withdraws from procedure to be named head of controversial judiciary body



A prosecutor who has failed for seven times to become head of a controversial new body aimed at policing the judiciary has withdrawn from the procedure to be nominated in that position. Prosecutor Alina Florea, who has faced fiece opposition, thus appears out of contention as head of the controversial Section charged with investigating Justice Crimes.