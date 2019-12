​Plastic basins protest against widespread heating malfunctions in Bucharest



Dozens of people armed with plastic basins showed up before the Bucharest city hall on Thurday, to protest the massive fails in heating and hot water distribution which has affected the Romanian capital city for months.