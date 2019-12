Remedia Pharmacy Chain Up For Sale For At Least EUR5M



Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO), which operates some 100 pharmacies, is to be sold for at least EUR5 million after its shareholders authorized the Board of Directors to find a buyer.