ForMin Aurescu meets Bulgarian counterpart to discuss delimitation of maritime zones



Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has met Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva on the sidelines of a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council. "The two senior officials welcomed the 140th anniversary in 2019 of bilateral ties between Romania and Bulgaria and voiced their wish for the enhanced partnership built in recent years between the two countries on the principles of good neighbourly relations, as well as shared European and Euro-Atlantic values continuing. The two ministers exchanged views on matters of interest on the agenda of bilateral relations, with Aurescu advocating for progress and finding solutions to a number of issues of common interest, such as delimiting maritime zones in the Black Sea, demarking the border along the Danube river, ensuring navigability on the Danube, as well as mother-tongue school tuition for Romanians in Bulgaria, " Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement. According to MAE, the two officials also discussed current European affairs, with emphasis on the enlargement policy, which both states support, joining the Schengen area and lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) that oversees both countries' progress with judiciary reforms. "The meeting also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the common Black Sea security priorities and challenges. Bogdan Aurescu spoke up in favour of the NATO deterrence and defence measures in the Black Sea, south of the Eastern Flank, being consolidated, including through the strengthening of the multinational brigade in Romania of which Bulgaria is a participant." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

UB's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project The Bucharest University's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the 'ReStart - for quality journalism' project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian (...)



Ambassador Ramis says Commandant Birot patrolling Black Sea highlights France's solidarity with allies French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said Friday in Constanta Port that the stop-over in Romania of the Commandant Birot French maritime patrol vessel, deployed in the Black Sea, represents an opportunity for joint exercises between the navies of the two countries, while highlighting (...)



Cinema One Laserplex Opens Cinema in Aushopping Satu Mare Romanian cinema operator Cinema One Laserplex has opened a cinema in the Aushopping Satu Mare shopping center developed by Ceetrus (formerly Immochan).



ECHR postpones issuing resolution critical of Romania's penitentiary system Romania's Ministry of Justice has said that after Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu participated in intense debates in Strasbourg on the execution of judgements of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Committee of Ministers decided to postpone issuing a resolution critical of (...)



Romania defeat Hungary in nail-baiter, advance to main round of women's handball world championship Romania's women's national handball team scored a dramatic 28-27 (10-16) win over Hungary in a Group C match at the 2019 World Women's Handball Championship in Japan, advancing to the main round of the competition Romania snatched out their victory in the last seconds, (...)



Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14.



Romania Govt considering ban on wood exports outside of EU as president speaks up on deforestation The Romanian government is considering a possible ban on log exports to countries outside of the EU, Environment minister Costel Alexe has told news channel Digi24. His statement comes after President Klaus Iohannis was quoted on Thursday as saying he was woried about the proportions of wood (...)

