Dec 5, 2019
ForMin Aurescu meets Bulgarian counterpart to discuss delimitation of maritime zones.
Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu has met Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva on the sidelines of a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council.
"The two senior officials welcomed the 140th anniversary in 2019 of bilateral ties between Romania and Bulgaria and voiced their wish for the enhanced partnership built in recent years between the two countries on the principles of good neighbourly relations, as well as shared European and Euro-Atlantic values continuing. The two ministers exchanged views on matters of interest on the agenda of bilateral relations, with Aurescu advocating for progress and finding solutions to a number of issues of common interest, such as delimiting maritime zones in the Black Sea, demarking the border along the Danube river, ensuring navigability on the Danube, as well as mother-tongue school tuition for Romanians in Bulgaria, " Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement.
According to MAE, the two officials also discussed current European affairs, with emphasis on the enlargement policy, which both states support, joining the Schengen area and lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) that oversees both countries’ progress with judiciary reforms.
"The meeting also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the common Black Sea security priorities and challenges. Bogdan Aurescu spoke up in favour of the NATO deterrence and defence measures in the Black Sea, south of the Eastern Flank, being consolidated, including through the strengthening of the multinational brigade in Romania of which Bulgaria is a participant." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
