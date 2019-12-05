Top government official says investors call for re-consideration of classified info on mineral and oil resources



Romania's government would push for a re-consideration of categories of classified information regarding mineral, oil and gas resources. This comes at the request of investors in these sectors, which was made during working sessions with representatives of the government, a top government official said on Thursday.