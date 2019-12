Procter & Gamble Romania To Build New Factory In Urlati



Procter & Gamble Romania (P&G) will build a new factory, in Urlati, where it will produce laundry detergent pods, starting 2021. The new factory will create 120 jobs and it will be the second largest after the one in France. Procter & Gamble Romania To Build New Factory In Urlati.Procter & Gamble Romania (P&G) will build a new factory, in Urlati, where it will produce laundry detergent pods, starting 2021. The new factory will create 120 jobs and it will be the second largest after the one in France. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]