Omniasig 9-Month Underwritings Up 14% YoY To RON945M



The value of gross premiums underwritten by insurance company Omniasig grew 14% on the year to nearly RON945 million in January-September 2019, and the company reported a gross profit of nearly RON38 million. Omniasig 9-Month Underwritings Up 14% YoY To RON945M.The value of gross premiums underwritten by insurance company Omniasig grew 14% on the year to nearly RON945 million in January-September 2019, and the company reported a gross profit of nearly RON38 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]