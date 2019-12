Rompetrol Well Services Expands Range Of Oil Well Services In The Black Sea



Rompetrol Well Services (RWS) resumed and expanded the range of oil well services provided for upstream operations in the Black Sea through the recent contribution to the extensive decommissioning project of the Gloria platform, according to a press release sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) Rompetrol Well Services Expands Range Of Oil Well Services In The Black Sea.Rompetrol Well Services (RWS) resumed and expanded the range of oil well services provided for upstream operations in the Black Sea through the recent contribution to the extensive decommissioning project of the Gloria platform, according to a press release sent to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]