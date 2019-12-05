President Iohannis: PISA results, worrying; that is why I started the ’Educated Romania’ project
Dec 5, 2019
President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the results of the PISA tests should be worrying, noting that education needs an overhaul and that is why he has started the "Educated Romania" project, saying that en-masse condemnation as some have tried, does not help anyone.
"It is extremely important to discuss education, probably in light of the most recent PISA study, where Romania has shown that it has not made any progress; on the contrary, it has recorded decline in certain areas. These issues are no news to me or my team. (...) I told the public at the beginning of my first term that education in Romania needs an overhaul, a settlement, for which I launched the project ’Educated Romania’. It is an extremely important project about the future of education in Romania. The project is still being debated everywhere. And when we have the consolidated conclusions of the ’Educated Romania’ project, I will reach the stage where I will present to the political parties the concept of education in Romania," said Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He said that when he has the conclusions of the ’Educated Romania’ project, he would need broad political support for their implementation.
"That can be discussed when it is due if the majority to be in place in Parliament then will be used or an education pact. These things are of particular importance and I was careful to discuss them in the election campaign or to get a small news item on Facebook. It is important to underline in this context that en-masse condemnation, as some have tried, does not help anyone, and neither do measures to the point, as we could have seen over the past years. We have many very good schools, we have very good teachers, we have children with very good results at the Olympiads. On the other hand, there is a very big discrepancy between urban and rural education. We have pretty bad results, such as the PISA assessment. That should make us think, but not in an electoral way, but along the lines of overhauling the system and I am very determined to go further with ’Educated Romania’," said Iohannis.
He added that "things need to be improved systemically, they cannot be solved by a piecemeal measure, because an integrated, new approach is needed." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
