MAE official Matei says financial means identified through convergent negotiation can boost EU priorities



The strategic objectives of the European Union (EU) can be implemented and genuinely achieved by financial means that have to be identified only through convergent negotiations among the EU member states, senior official with Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei told an anniversary conference on Thursday of the European Institute of Romania (IER). "These strategic priorities that meet real needs of the Union cannot be truly implemented and achieved in the absence of financial means that we have to identify through convergent negotiation among us, the member states. Romania senses this tendency toward spreading the discussion regarding the multiannual financial framework on two levels that separate the new political priorities from the so-called old political priorities. The new political priorities, that is, migration, defence, priorities in the adaptation of the internal market - digitisation and artificial intelligence - and old priorities - cohesion policy, agricultural policy," explained Matei. In her opinion, this division is an "artificial one that fails to meet the real development needs of the Union, from a cohesive and unitary perspective". "All these policies and especially these traditional policies that have consistently promoted fair development at EU level are very important and in the absence of such policies, which we must properly fund, the EU will not be able to really and fully implement and promote policies that support the unitary advancement of the European project. As a result, we will continue to strongly advocate for the topicality and relevance of these policies, as well as for a correct calibration of political priorities. The debate on the multiannual financial framework should not be reduced only to the debate and desire of some of the member states to ensure only cuts compared to the current level," said Matei. About the EU’s external action, Matei highlighted the importance of both the Eastern neighborhood and the Western Balkans. "We should also pay attention to the immediate vicinity of the EU. A stable and prosperous Union needs stable and prosperous neighbourhoods in equal measure. From such perspective, we will continue to advocate keeping vicinity-related matters as high as possible on the European agenda for discussion and action, and from the perspective of the debates and especially of the decisions at European level on the Western Balkans candidate countries, we will continue to support this process of enlargement, of reforming the states that have gone through preparation for EU membership. We will continue to advocate for the essential strategic value of the enlargement policy and for maintaining the essential political valence at European level," said Matei. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) MAE official Matei says financial means identified through convergent negotiation can boost EU priorities.The strategic objectives of the European Union (EU) can be implemented and genuinely achieved by financial means that have to be identified only through convergent negotiations among the EU member states, senior official with Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei told an anniversary conference on Thursday of the European Institute of Romania (IER). "These strategic priorities that meet real needs of the Union cannot be truly implemented and achieved in the absence of financial means that we have to identify through convergent negotiation among us, the member states. Romania senses this tendency toward spreading the discussion regarding the multiannual financial framework on two levels that separate the new political priorities from the so-called old political priorities. The new political priorities, that is, migration, defence, priorities in the adaptation of the internal market - digitisation and artificial intelligence - and old priorities - cohesion policy, agricultural policy," explained Matei. In her opinion, this division is an "artificial one that fails to meet the real development needs of the Union, from a cohesive and unitary perspective". "All these policies and especially these traditional policies that have consistently promoted fair development at EU level are very important and in the absence of such policies, which we must properly fund, the EU will not be able to really and fully implement and promote policies that support the unitary advancement of the European project. As a result, we will continue to strongly advocate for the topicality and relevance of these policies, as well as for a correct calibration of political priorities. The debate on the multiannual financial framework should not be reduced only to the debate and desire of some of the member states to ensure only cuts compared to the current level," said Matei. About the EU’s external action, Matei highlighted the importance of both the Eastern neighborhood and the Western Balkans. "We should also pay attention to the immediate vicinity of the EU. A stable and prosperous Union needs stable and prosperous neighbourhoods in equal measure. From such perspective, we will continue to advocate keeping vicinity-related matters as high as possible on the European agenda for discussion and action, and from the perspective of the debates and especially of the decisions at European level on the Western Balkans candidate countries, we will continue to support this process of enlargement, of reforming the states that have gone through preparation for EU membership. We will continue to advocate for the essential strategic value of the enlargement policy and for maintaining the essential political valence at European level," said Matei. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

UB's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences joins AGERPRES, MediaSind in ReStart project The Bucharest University's Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) has become an official partner in the 'ReStart - for quality journalism' project by signing a partnership agreement with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the MediaSind Romanian (...)



Ambassador Ramis says Commandant Birot patrolling Black Sea highlights France's solidarity with allies French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said Friday in Constanta Port that the stop-over in Romania of the Commandant Birot French maritime patrol vessel, deployed in the Black Sea, represents an opportunity for joint exercises between the navies of the two countries, while highlighting (...)



Cinema One Laserplex Opens Cinema in Aushopping Satu Mare Romanian cinema operator Cinema One Laserplex has opened a cinema in the Aushopping Satu Mare shopping center developed by Ceetrus (formerly Immochan).



ECHR postpones issuing resolution critical of Romania's penitentiary system Romania's Ministry of Justice has said that after Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu participated in intense debates in Strasbourg on the execution of judgements of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Committee of Ministers decided to postpone issuing a resolution critical of (...)



Romania defeat Hungary in nail-baiter, advance to main round of women's handball world championship Romania's women's national handball team scored a dramatic 28-27 (10-16) win over Hungary in a Group C match at the 2019 World Women's Handball Championship in Japan, advancing to the main round of the competition Romania snatched out their victory in the last seconds, (...)



Compa Sibiu Seeks to Enter Hotel Business Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) is looking to enter the hotel business and register Compa Hospitality and has summoned a shareholders' meeting for January 14.



Romania Govt considering ban on wood exports outside of EU as president speaks up on deforestation The Romanian government is considering a possible ban on log exports to countries outside of the EU, Environment minister Costel Alexe has told news channel Digi24. His statement comes after President Klaus Iohannis was quoted on Thursday as saying he was woried about the proportions of wood (...)

