MAE official Matei says financial means identified through convergent negotiation can boost EU priorities
Dec 5, 2019
MAE official Matei says financial means identified through convergent negotiation can boost EU priorities.
The strategic objectives of the European Union (EU) can be implemented and genuinely achieved by financial means that have to be identified only through convergent negotiations among the EU member states, senior official with Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei told an anniversary conference on Thursday of the European Institute of Romania (IER).
"These strategic priorities that meet real needs of the Union cannot be truly implemented and achieved in the absence of financial means that we have to identify through convergent negotiation among us, the member states. Romania senses this tendency toward spreading the discussion regarding the multiannual financial framework on two levels that separate the new political priorities from the so-called old political priorities. The new political priorities, that is, migration, defence, priorities in the adaptation of the internal market - digitisation and artificial intelligence - and old priorities - cohesion policy, agricultural policy," explained Matei.
In her opinion, this division is an "artificial one that fails to meet the real development needs of the Union, from a cohesive and unitary perspective".
"All these policies and especially these traditional policies that have consistently promoted fair development at EU level are very important and in the absence of such policies, which we must properly fund, the EU will not be able to really and fully implement and promote policies that support the unitary advancement of the European project. As a result, we will continue to strongly advocate for the topicality and relevance of these policies, as well as for a correct calibration of political priorities. The debate on the multiannual financial framework should not be reduced only to the debate and desire of some of the member states to ensure only cuts compared to the current level," said Matei.
About the EU’s external action, Matei highlighted the importance of both the Eastern neighborhood and the Western Balkans.
"We should also pay attention to the immediate vicinity of the EU. A stable and prosperous Union needs stable and prosperous neighbourhoods in equal measure. From such perspective, we will continue to advocate keeping vicinity-related matters as high as possible on the European agenda for discussion and action, and from the perspective of the debates and especially of the decisions at European level on the Western Balkans candidate countries, we will continue to support this process of enlargement, of reforming the states that have gone through preparation for EU membership. We will continue to advocate for the essential strategic value of the enlargement policy and for maintaining the essential political valence at European level," said Matei. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]