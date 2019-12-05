IntMin Vela: We will propose legislative measure to set up structure specialized in missing persons



The Ministry of Interior will propose a legislative measure to set up a structure specialized in missing persons, Minister Marcel Vela said on Thursday. "We are currently reorganising, restructuring, trying to make the Ministry more efficient, and among these reorganisation and restructuring measures we will also propose, as a legislative measure, for we need to make a proposal first, which requires the endorsement of the CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defence), to modify the organizational chart of the ministry, to include a structure specialized in missing persons. It would mean that, at the level of each County Police Inspectorate, there will be specialized police officers who will deal with everything related to such crimes, which, obviously, are also linked, besides human trafficking, with drug trafficking, prostitution, everything related to the crime phenomenon underlying it," Vela told Romania TV private television broadcaster. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)