Two-Room Apartment Installment Down to Less Than 60% Of Net Average Wage From 250% In 2008



The monthly installment to buy a two-room apartment in Bucharest has dropped to less than 60% of the net average wage in the country in September, from 251% in January 2008, at the peak of the economic boom, ZF has calculated based on SVN Romania, Credit and Financial Solutions (...)