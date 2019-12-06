 
December 6, 2019

President Iohannis: I will have informal talks with political leaders on early elections
Dec 6, 2019

President Iohannis: I will have informal talks with political leaders on early elections.
President Klaus Iohannis said that he will have "informal talks" with the political leaders on the issue of early elections, when asked if he is considering to convene consultations at Cotroceni (Presidential Palace, ed.n.) on this subject. "No. I will not conduct formal consultations on this topic, but I will have discussions with the political leaders, but those will be informal discussions, working discussions, and not consultations in the very formal sense of the word," Klaus Iohannis told on Thursday a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

