Bucharest: pollution limits exceeded as air monitoring suffers setbacks



Official figures on air pollution in Bucharest, as announced by the official system monitoring air quality, show that pollution limits in Romania’s capital city have been exceeded for 2018, according to news agency Mediafax. It quotes a Greenpeace Romania warning that the monitoring system does not work properly despite authorities knowing about setbacks. Bucharest: pollution limits exceeded as air monitoring suffers setbacks.Official figures on air pollution in Bucharest, as announced by the official system monitoring air quality, show that pollution limits in Romania’s capital city have been exceeded for 2018, according to news agency Mediafax. It quotes a Greenpeace Romania warning that the monitoring system does not work properly despite authorities knowing about setbacks. [Read the article in HotNews]